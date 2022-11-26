First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,127 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First BanCorp. by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after acquiring an additional 679,333 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 66,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 5,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FBP opened at $15.41 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

