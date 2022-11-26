First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in First Republic Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.94. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $217.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

