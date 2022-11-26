First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 149.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 54,834 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FVC opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $38.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

