First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.54. Approximately 122,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 383,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.