First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.85

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $6.21. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 36,557 shares changing hands.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.