First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.85

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $6.21. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 36,557 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)
