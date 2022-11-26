First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.51

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.51 and traded as low as $8.40. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 8 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet lowered First US Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $51.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First US Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in First US Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First US Bancshares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.
