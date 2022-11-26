First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.51

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.51 and traded as low as $8.40. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered First US Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $51.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First US Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from First US Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First US Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in First US Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First US Bancshares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.