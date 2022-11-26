Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and traded as high as C$0.89. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 1,375,320 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.70 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Fission Uranium Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 20.85. The company has a market cap of C$605.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.72.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.