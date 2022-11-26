Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Position Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,374,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,015 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Flex were worth $19,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Flex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,746,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,996,000 after purchasing an additional 162,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Flex by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Flex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,035,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 176,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Flex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,042,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,289,000 after buying an additional 498,389 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,853 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

