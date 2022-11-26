Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.14. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 8,770 shares.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

