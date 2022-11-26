Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14,740.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £136 ($160.81) to £148 ($175.00) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($186.83) to £166 ($196.29) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($163.41) to £135 ($159.63) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($152.54) to £150 ($177.37) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $81.55.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

