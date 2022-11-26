Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 5,675.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 32.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Forward Air by 156.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

