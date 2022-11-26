FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FOXA. Argus raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.29 on Friday. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FOX Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $882,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.