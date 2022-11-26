FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.70

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.70 and traded as high as $53.52. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $53.52, with a volume of 7,708 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.32.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

