Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

FSNB opened at $9.97 on Friday. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

