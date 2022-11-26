Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.53

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.53 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.71). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.71), with a volume of 50 shares changing hands.

Gama Aviation Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.78. The company has a market cap of £38.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45.

Gama Aviation Company Profile

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance, repair, and modification solutions.

