Gear4music (LON:G4M) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $107.78

Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.78 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 99.25 ($1.17). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.20), with a volume of 170,487 shares changing hands.

Gear4music Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 147.85. The company has a market cap of £21.29 million and a P/E ratio of 563.89.

Get Gear4music alerts:

Insider Activity at Gear4music

In other Gear4music news, insider Andrew Paul Wass purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £25,500 ($30,152.54).

Gear4music Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting of electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.