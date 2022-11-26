GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Stock Price Up 3%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 260,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 496,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GEE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

