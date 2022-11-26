Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Genesco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $52.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $681.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Genesco has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $72.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesco (GCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.