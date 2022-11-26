Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $52.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $681.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Genesco has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $72.34.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

