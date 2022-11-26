Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,647.32

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,647.32 ($31.30) and traded as high as GBX 3,106 ($36.73). Genus shares last traded at GBX 3,090 ($36.54), with a volume of 50,546 shares.

Genus Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,750.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,647.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 4,983.87.

Get Genus alerts:

Genus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.26) per share. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Genus’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Genus

In other Genus news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 8,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,921 ($34.54), for a total transaction of £243,845.08 ($288,335.20).

(Get Rating)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.