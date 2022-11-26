Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.67.

GNGBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 331 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Getinge AB has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $658.92 million for the quarter.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

