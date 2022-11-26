Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 84,000 shares traded.

Gitennes Exploration Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

About Gitennes Exploration

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

