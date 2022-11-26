Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.42

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2022

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and traded as high as $68.92. Givaudan shares last traded at $68.70, with a volume of 25,872 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,300 to CHF 2,700 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,180.00.

Givaudan Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00.

About Givaudan

(Get Rating)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.