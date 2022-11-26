Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.42

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and traded as high as $68.92. Givaudan shares last traded at $68.70, with a volume of 25,872 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,300 to CHF 2,700 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,180.00.

Givaudan Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

