Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Glencore Price Performance

GLCNF opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. Glencore has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.00.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

