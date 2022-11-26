Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Glencore Price Performance
GLCNF opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. Glencore has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.00.
Glencore Company Profile
