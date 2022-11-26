Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 560

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 560 ($6.62) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.16) to GBX 660 ($7.80) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.75) to GBX 730 ($8.63) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $664.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Trading Down 0.1 %

GLNCY opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Glencore has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Glencore Announces Dividend

About Glencore

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 3.94%.

(Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.