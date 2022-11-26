Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $296.20

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 296.20 ($3.50) and traded as high as GBX 309 ($3.65). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 309 ($3.65), with a volume of 577 shares.
Global Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £90.30 million and a P/E ratio of 936.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 296.20.
About Global Opportunities Trust
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
