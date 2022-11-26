Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of DAX stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $33.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75.

