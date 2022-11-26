Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,464 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 64.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

PAVE opened at $27.83 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.