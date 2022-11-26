Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GDST) Trading Down 0.8%

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 2,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 35,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldenstone Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Goldenstone Acquisition by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 272,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Goldenstone Acquisition Company Profile

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

