Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 786,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $46,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Graco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 774,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,006,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Graco Trading Up 0.2 %

Graco Announces Dividend

Shares of GGG stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

