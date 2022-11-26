Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) VP Angela F. Wordell Sells 2,700 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Graco by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Graco by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Graco by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 62,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

