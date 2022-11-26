Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.76 and traded as low as C$1.56. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 344,622 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$565.90 million and a PE ratio of 2.55.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
