Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.57

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and traded as low as $12.20. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 38,842 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $284.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 52.55% and a return on equity of 1,867.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.87%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 34,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 26.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

