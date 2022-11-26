Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $154.56

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.56 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 153.10 ($1.81). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 153.90 ($1.82), with a volume of 3,511,105 shares.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.56. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.50.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

Greencoat UK Wind Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a GBX 1.93 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.