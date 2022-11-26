GSR II Meteora Acquisition (NASDAQ:GSRMU) Shares Down 4.2%

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 60,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Get GSR II Meteora Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of GSR II Meteora Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,635,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,313,000.

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

Featured Stories

