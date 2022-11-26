Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.17

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.17 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.46 ($0.06). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 5.46 ($0.06), with a volume of 556,866 shares changing hands.

Gulf Marine Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. The company has a market capitalization of £55.50 million and a P/E ratio of 136.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.17.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments.

See Also

