Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,350

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HLMAF stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Halma has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61.

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products.

