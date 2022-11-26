Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,350

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Halma Trading Up 4.7 %
HLMAF stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Halma has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61.
About Halma
