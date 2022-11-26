Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.30. 131,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 49,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Hannan Metals Stock Up 11.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of C$30.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

