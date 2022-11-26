Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

HMY stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,342,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 37.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

