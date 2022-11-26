Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, UBS Group downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance
HMY stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
