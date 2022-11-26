Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HE. Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

