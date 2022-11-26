Head to Head Analysis: Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) versus CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) and CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of CME Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of CME Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. CME Group pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cboe Global Markets pays out 89.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CME Group pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cboe Global Markets has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and CME Group has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. CME Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 6.30% 21.23% 9.78% CME Group 54.01% 10.06% 1.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and CME Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cboe Global Markets and CME Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A CME Group 2 6 6 0 2.29

CME Group has a consensus price target of $223.86, indicating a potential upside of 27.92%. Given CME Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CME Group is more favorable than Cboe Global Markets.

Risk & Volatility

Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CME Group has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and CME Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $3.49 billion 3.83 $529.00 million $2.23 56.60 CME Group $4.69 billion 13.42 $2.64 billion $7.35 23.81

CME Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cboe Global Markets. CME Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cboe Global Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CME Group beats Cboe Global Markets on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment offers pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc. operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals. It offers futures and options on futures trading across asset classes through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and FX trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it also operates CME Clearing, a central counterparty clearing provider. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

