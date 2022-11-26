Head to Head Comparison: InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) & Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A InnovAge 1 4 0 0 1.80

InnovAge has a consensus price target of $6.65, indicating a potential downside of 3.48%. Given InnovAge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Mitesco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco -2,872.25% -4,559.69% -156.68% InnovAge -3.92% -6.79% -4.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $120,000.00 122.46 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -1.06 InnovAge $698.64 million 1.34 -$6.52 million ($0.20) -34.45

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InnovAge beats Mitesco on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. As of June 30, 2022, it served approximately 6,650 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

