Head to Head Comparison: Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS)

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nuvectis Pharma and SELLAS Life Sciences Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectis Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nuvectis Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.86%. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. Given SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SELLAS Life Sciences Group is more favorable than Nuvectis Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

14.0% of Nuvectis Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nuvectis Pharma and SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectis Pharma N/A -165.42% -92.46% SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A -276.86% -146.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvectis Pharma and SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectis Pharma N/A N/A -$12.89 million N/A N/A SELLAS Life Sciences Group $7.60 million 6.44 -$20.70 million ($2.22) -1.07

Nuvectis Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

About Nuvectis Pharma

(Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

(Get Rating)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer. The company also develops nelipepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapy that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of early-stage breast cancer. It has a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. to evaluate GPS as it is administered in combination with PD1 blocker pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients in up to five cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

