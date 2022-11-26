Head-To-Head Contrast: ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) versus Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) and ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and ArrowMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee N/A -9.33% -6.67% ArrowMark Financial 19.28% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dundee and ArrowMark Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $14.72 million 6.38 -$74.22 million ($0.25) -4.40 ArrowMark Financial $17.36 million 7.11 $12.63 million $0.53 32.81

Analyst Recommendations

ArrowMark Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ArrowMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dundee and ArrowMark Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A ArrowMark Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of ArrowMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ArrowMark Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dundee has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArrowMark Financial has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ArrowMark Financial beats Dundee on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

About ArrowMark Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

