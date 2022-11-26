Head-To-Head Contrast: MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of MercadoLibre shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of MultiPlan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MercadoLibre and MultiPlan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 1 9 0 2.90 MultiPlan 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

MercadoLibre currently has a consensus price target of $1,317.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.40%. MultiPlan has a consensus price target of $2.68, suggesting a potential upside of 73.12%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than MercadoLibre.

This table compares MercadoLibre and MultiPlan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $7.07 billion 6.77 $83.30 million $5.37 177.20 MultiPlan $1.12 billion 0.89 $102.08 million $0.16 9.69

MultiPlan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MercadoLibre. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MercadoLibre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre 2.80% 17.11% 2.43% MultiPlan 8.99% 4.26% 1.24%

Risk & Volatility

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats MultiPlan on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Libre Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the Internet; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. MercadoLibre, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About MultiPlan

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.