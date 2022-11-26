Head to Head Contrast: Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) vs. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 173.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Physicians Realty Trust and Whitestone REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 1 8 2 0 2.09 Whitestone REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.46, suggesting a potential upside of 28.72%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus target price of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 26.20%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Whitestone REIT.

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 23.57% 4.06% 2.34% Whitestone REIT 13.02% 4.43% 1.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Whitestone REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $457.70 million 7.15 $83.96 million $0.53 27.06 Whitestone REIT $125.36 million 3.71 $12.05 million $0.36 26.14

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Whitestone REIT. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats Whitestone REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of OP Units.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

