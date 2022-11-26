Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 314,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 266.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 366,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 266,252 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STON stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. StoneMor Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

