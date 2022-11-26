Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 11,000 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,086,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,749,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 213.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $148.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.59 and a 200-day moving average of $125.79. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $155.35.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

