Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 12,477 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,196.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.03%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.