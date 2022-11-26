Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Berry were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,825,000 shares of company stock worth $42,612,500. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Berry Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

BRY stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.25.

Berry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.