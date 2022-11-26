Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,544,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,961 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GoHealth by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 3,195,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $2,911,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GoHealth by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 509,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoHealth by 215.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 352,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GoHealth by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 280,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoHealth

In related news, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb acquired 27,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $251,178.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,511,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,957,097.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb acquired 27,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $251,178.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,511,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,957,097.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,682,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,354.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,806,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,966. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price objective on GoHealth in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $201.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

GoHealth Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

